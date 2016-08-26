Two suspects nabbed for Phalaborwa doctor’s murder

According to information received from Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Ronel Otto, police in Phalaborwa arrested two suspects linked to the murder of Dr Lawrence Basil Khoza, 63, the Letaba Herald reports.

“It is alleged that on Thursday at about 11pm, Dr Basil Khoza was allegedly followed by two suspects from Standard Bank Phalaborwa through the walk-through in the CBD, next to Nice Price Store, when one of the suspects hit him with a hard object in the back of his head, and he collapsed and died in a pool of blood at the scene,” Otto said.

Otto added a witness saw the incident and informed the police who followed the suspects, and they were later arrested.

“The properties stolen include a purse/wallet with cards and cash. The suspects are not yet charged, but detectives are busy with interviews,” according to Otto.

Dr Khosa served as president of the Phalaborwa Rotary Club for many years and was still actively involved in the club prior to his death.

– Caxton News Service