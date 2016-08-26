menu
National 26.8.2016 02:56 pm

Two suspects nabbed for Phalaborwa doctor’s murder

Matome Sebelemetsa
The late Dr Basil Khoza. Picture: Letaba Herald.

The late Dr Basil Khoza. Picture: Letaba Herald.

One of two suspects is alleged to have hit the doctor in the back of his head with a hard object.

According to information received from Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Ronel Otto, police in Phalaborwa arrested two suspects linked to the murder of Dr Lawrence Basil Khoza, 63, the Letaba Herald reports.

“It is alleged that on Thursday at about 11pm, Dr Basil Khoza was allegedly followed by two suspects from Standard Bank Phalaborwa through the walk-through in the CBD, next to Nice Price Store, when one of the suspects hit him with a hard object in the back of his head, and he collapsed and died in a pool of blood at the scene,” Otto said.

Otto added a witness saw the incident and informed the police who followed the suspects, and they were later arrested.

“The properties stolen include a purse/wallet with cards and cash. The suspects are not yet charged, but detectives are busy with interviews,” according to Otto.

ALSO READ: Boy in ICU recovering well following substation shock

Dr Khosa served as president of the Phalaborwa Rotary Club for many years and was still actively involved in the club prior to his death.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Western Cape police seek two suspects in connection with farm robbery 17.8.2015
House party murder suspects on the run 20.1.2014
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him
Celebrities

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

Is Jali on his way back to Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Is Jali on his way back to Pirates?

readers' choice

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head
National

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

Open letter to that British loser who moaned about Caster
Talking Point

Open letter to that British loser who moaned about Caster

North West mom shares pic of privates on ‘school’ WhatsApp
National

North West mom shares pic of privates on ‘school’ WhatsApp

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.