menu
Your life 27.8.2016 12:09 pm

Meet SA’s first black, female winemaker

Fundiswa Nkwanyana
Ntsiki Biyela, the owner of Aslina Wines.

Ntsiki Biyela, the owner of Aslina Wines.

We chat to Ntsiki Biyela, the owner of Aslina Wines and South Africa’s first black, female winemaker, about the art of winemaking.

1.To be an accomplished winemaker, you need to be passionate in order to produce great wines. You also need to be a good listener; you have to listen to the people who drink your wine.

2. The winemaking process entails a harvest and out-of-harvest season. The harvest season involves checking on the grapes, pressing and crushing them. The out-of-harvest season includes blending, bottling and labelling the wine. I enjoy the overall process because it feels like a festival during the harvest season. I get to play around with my artistry during the blending phase.

ALSO READ: Trevor Noah slams Malema, Zuma, reveals SABC turned his show down

3. My wine range is named after my grandmother because I wanted to pay tribute to her. I wanted to show my gratitude for all that she has done for me. My wine is currently on sale in Germany, and will be available locally next year.

4. I have learnt that when a great opportunity presents itself, you have to take it and see where it leads you. When I was awarded a bursary to study winemaking, I did not have a passion for it. But, over the years, I have fallen in love with winemaking. I also learnt that where you come from does not determine your future. I grew up in a rural village in KwaZulu-Natal and at some point, worked as a domestic worker to make ends meet. Today, I am a respected winemaker because I worked hard despite the odds that were stacked against me.

5. My advice to aspirant winemakers is to research the industry they want to be a part of. Also, think of ways to make it better. Be aware of all the various internal and external factors.

Brought to you by Bona Magazine

Related Stories
AKA on Wayde: Don’t deny coloureds a victory for their ‘race’ 15.8.2016
Maps, Boity, Azania, Rosie Motene angry at #RememberKhwezi 8.8.2016
Fronting black faces for gain 12.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever
Africa

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana
Columns

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him
Celebrities

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him

readers' choice

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head
National

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.