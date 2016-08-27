Boity is serving serious slayage on Bona’s new cover

Boity is looking super sexy on the magazine’s cover in a white ensemble where she is dishing details on her spiritual journey.

The 25-year old became a traditional healer this year and revealed she was still a Christian. Her journey hasn’t altered her entertainment plans either with the beauty appearing on etv’s Club 808 and being the host of MTV’S Ridiculousness Africa.

Check out her gorgeous cover below!

A photo posted by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on Aug 22, 2016 at 4:22am PDT

Bona magazine publishes more than one cover for each issue.

The Zulu version of our birthday issue. @boity looking radiant on the cover! Celebrate with us and get yourself a copy. #bonabirthday #bonaseptember #brownbabyslayage A photo posted by Bona Magazine (@bona_mag) on Aug 22, 2016 at 6:53am PDT