Boity is serving serious slayage on Bona’s new cover

Boity is looking super sexy on the magazine’s cover in a white ensemble where she is dishing details on her spiritual journey.
The 25-year old became a traditional healer this year and revealed she was still a Christian. Her journey hasn’t altered her entertainment plans either with the beauty appearing on etv’s Club 808 and being the host of MTV’S Ridiculousness Africa.
Check out her gorgeous cover below!
Bona magazine publishes more than one cover for each issue.
The Zulu version of our birthday issue. @boity looking radiant on the cover! Celebrate with us and get yourself a copy. #bonabirthday #bonaseptember #brownbabyslayage
