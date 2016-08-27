menu
Celebrities 27.8.2016

Boity is serving serious slayage on Bona’s new cover

Citizen Reporter
Boity Thulo.



To celebrate their 60th birthday, the magazine enlisted Boity Thulo to celebrate with them. Can anyone say slay?

Boity is looking super sexy on the magazine’s cover in a white ensemble where she is dishing details on her spiritual journey.

The 25-year old became a traditional healer this year and revealed she was still a Christian. Her journey hasn’t altered her entertainment plans either with the beauty appearing on etv’s Club 808 and being the host of MTV’S Ridiculousness Africa.

Check out her gorgeous cover below!

 

A photo posted by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on

Bona magazine publishes more than one cover for each issue.  

A photo posted by Bona Magazine (@bona_mag) on

