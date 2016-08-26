UPDATE: Private school teachers ‘harassed’ after speaking to media

After several attempts to have their salaries paid, the J&J Private School teachers are still trying to make ends meet, while Balmoral College educators have had to endure intense interrogations on who tipped off the media, The Citizen reports.

It is further alleged that some of the teachers at J&J School who were never paid the previous month were today paid only half of last month’s salaries.

“The principal is mismanaging the school funds, as she still takes the destitute out for meals even on weekends, when during the weekdays she offers meals instead of paying the wages in full for her employees. We are owed at least three months’ salaries or more. How will they pay us our money?” said one teacher in distress.

Last week, some of the teachers were already going AWOL due to nonpayments.

One teacher also stated that: “I went to ask for some money, and was promised to be given a few hundred rand to buy some groceries for the kids.”

Balmoral College, an independent combined school, had its teachers all lined up in the principal’s office on Monday for interrogations on who spoke with the media concerning the school’s affairs.

The educators were, although frightened by the intense questioning, were somewhat happy that their plight was heard and hoped it would change the working conditions at school.

“I might be scared now, but l know he will think twice about continuing doing this to us. We are professionals, and we need to be treated with much respect as well,” said one of the school teachers.

The Citizen spoke to Gauteng department of education acting spokesperson Oupa Bodibe with regards to the issue, and he said:

“It must be noted that employees of independent schools are expected to sign contracts with their employers, and therefore the department regards the nonpayment of salaries to such employees as a matter of employer-employee, which should be resolved by the parties concerned. The employees are advised to follow all legal routes at their disposal or contact the nearest district office for assistance.”

Bodibe then suggested going to CCMA as one of the possible legal routes.

He added: “l have people assigned to look into this matter, and we hope all shall be resolved as soon as possible.”

– Caxton News Service