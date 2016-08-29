menu
Vusi disrespects Vho-Masindi this week on ‘Muvhango’

Citizen reporter
Image courtesy of Facebook

He also fights with Azwindini when he doesn’t get what he wants. Watch ‘Muvhango’ this week to see how the drama unfolds.

Monday, August 29

Thandaza and Azwindini are set to clash. Morapedi and Mangwashe fight over Lerumo’s estate. Mulalo walks out on his family.

Tuesday, August 30

Vusi disrespects Vho-Masindi. Mangwashe falls out with her entire family. Mulalo has had enough of Teboho’s lies.

Wednesday, August 31

Vusi decides to take on Azwindini when he doesn’t get what he wants. Mulalo is furious when his personal problems are leaked to the public. Morapedi squares off against the family, for the right to take over his father’s estate.

Thursday, September 1

Morapedi and Mangwashe make peace but trying times lie ahead. The fight between Azwindini and Vusi escalates. Mulalo’s life is spinning out of control.

Friday, September 2

The Mojalefas are shocked and livid about Lerumo’s will. Thandaza goes through extreme measures to get Vusi. Mulalo fixes things with Teboho, but not for love.

