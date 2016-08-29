‘Uzalo’ this week: Ayanda and Sibahle are closer than ever

Monday August 29



MaNzuza’s world finds out that Mxolisi has been arrested for a murder. Mastermind and Mxolisi realize that the hell hole they are in is getting deeper and deeper. Smangele realises how much she still loves Ayanda.

Tuesday August 30



Dhlomo tries to get Mastermind to turn state witness again. Sibahle gets uncomfortable as Dhlomo discusses a case he’s working on at dinner. GC is horrified when a large amount is debited from his account.

Wednesday August 31



Smangele has an idea to force Nongoloza to let them exhume her father. MaNgcobo tells Mxolisi to accept his punishment and she’s prepared to accept hers. Ayanda and Sibahle are closer than ever, meanwhile Smangele takes a test that’s about to change her life.