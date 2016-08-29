‘Isibaya’ this week: Jabu gives Iris some devastating news

Monday, August 29



A distressed S’bu decides to delay telling Thandeka the truth. Kaone and Fezile are awkward around each other. Jabu and Iris return from their getaway. Is he finally over Zama?

Tuesday, August 30



Thandeka is furious when she learns the truth about Mabuyi. Kaone struggles to deal with Fezile’s rejection. Jabu makes a shocking discovery about Zama.

Wednesday, August 31



S’bu is devastated by his situation. Kaone is heartbroken. Jabu is torn about a huge decision he has to make.

Thursday, September 1



Jabu gives Iris some devastating news. Thandeka is determined to get on with her life, and Khanyi stirs the fires between Qondi and Sihle.

Friday, September 2



After another humiliation, Sihle makes a fateful decision. Thandeka goes to lunch with a blast from the past. Jabu comes to Zama with some life-changing news. S’bu makes a shocking discovery when he gets to Protea.