menu
Soapies 29.8.2016 11:50 am

‘Isibaya’ this week: Jabu gives Iris some devastating news

Citizen reporter
Image courtesy of Facebook.com

Image courtesy of Facebook.com

Here’s what to expect this week on ‘Isibaya’.

Monday, August 29

A distressed S’bu decides to delay telling Thandeka the truth. Kaone and Fezile are awkward around each other. Jabu and Iris return from their getaway. Is he finally over Zama?

Tuesday, August 30

Thandeka is furious when she learns the truth about Mabuyi. Kaone struggles to deal with Fezile’s rejection. Jabu makes a shocking discovery about Zama.

Wednesday, August 31

S’bu is devastated by his situation. Kaone is heartbroken. Jabu is torn about a huge decision he has to make.

Thursday, September 1

Jabu gives Iris some devastating news. Thandeka is determined to get on with her life, and Khanyi stirs the fires between Qondi and Sihle.

Friday, September 2

After another humiliation, Sihle makes a fateful decision. Thandeka goes to lunch with a blast from the past. Jabu comes to Zama with some life-changing news. S’bu makes a shocking discovery when he gets to Protea.

Related Stories
Vusi disrespects Vho-Masindi this week on ‘Muvhango’ 29.8.2016
‘Scandal’ this week: Will Lucas choose duty or lust? 22.8.2016
Kaone makes a shocking mistake this week on ‘Isibaya’ 22.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat
Phakaaathi

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat

Evita Bezuidenhout: ANC, surprise us, do something different
National

Evita Bezuidenhout: ANC, surprise us, do something different

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP
National

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum
Celebrities

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever
Africa

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever

readers' choice

Thulas Nxesi: ANC government is extremely reckless
National

Thulas Nxesi: ANC government is extremely reckless

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues
National

EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues

The Guptas might be up to tricks, says Blade
National

The Guptas might be up to tricks, says Blade

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema
National

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.