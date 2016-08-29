Ingrid has exciting news for Stokkies this week on ‘Scandal’

Monday, August 29

Yvonne becomes envious and finds herself at the receiving end of a warning. Ndumiso finally gets what he’s always wanted, but finds himself distracted. Stokkies tries to avert awkwardness, which precipitates a disaster.

Tuesday, August 30

Siseko is deeply suspicious of overtures of friendship, and Lucas is disturbed by a suggestion. Scelo is conflicted when he is asked to keep a secret from someone he loves. Stokkies makes an accusation that isn’t going to help his cause.

Wednesday, August 31



Naledi is hurt by the actions of a family member, and Lucas is horrified by the sound of a key in a door. Gontse is blissfully unaware of what is going on behind her back.

Thursday, September 1



Lucas lays down the law, which does not sit well with a family member. Battle lines are drawn between two forceful women. Gontse is unaware that her attempts to improve a relationship are being sabotaged. Ingrid has exciting news for Stokkies.

Friday, September 2

Lucas is simultaneously pleased and worried by developments in his life, and Yvonne ‘reluctantly’ reveals a secret. Gontse resolves to mend a situation that could affect her happiness. Stokkies is horrified when he receives ‘good news’.