Melville Residents’ Association can go to hell – Gayton McKenzie

The Melville Residents’ Association (MRA) released a statement on its Facebook page calling for residents to object to the operating licence of one of the area’s premises being moved into the control/ownership of Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie.

In its statement, it said: “It has been brought to the attention of the Melville Residents’ Association (MRA) that there has been an application to transfer the liquor licence from previous occupant Catz Pajamas … to an entity which appears to be controlled /owned by Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie.

“Based on information presently to hand, the MRA is gravely concerned at the prospect of Melville having an establishment similar to those operated by or on behalf the above individuals elsewhere.