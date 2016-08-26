Man shot dead outside Boksburg guesthouse

A man, 21, from Pretoria, Reinhard Louw, was shot dead in his vehicle outside the Boksburg guesthouse he had been staying in for the past three years.

The incident took place when the owner of the guesthouse, Nita Pienaar, 63, arrived at the property on Williams Road, Beyers Park, in Boksburg, on August 19 at around 11.30am, reports the Boksburg Advertiser.

As she stopped inside the premises, one of her tenants, Louw, was about to drive out.

According to the Boksburg North police communication officer Captain Juanita Coetzer, Pienaar noticed a maroon Range Rover in the entrance of the driveway.

“Four men jumped out and came running towards her (Pienaar),” said Coetzer.

“The tenant (Louw) saw them, and as he was about to drive off, they fired two shots at him, critically wounding him.

“While his vehicle was still busy rolling forward, the suspects pushed the woman in front of the vehicle. She landed under the vehicle and sustained injuries to her leg and head.”

The suspects fled the scene in the Range Rover before they ditched it and proceeded to commandeer, at gunpoint, a security vehicle that they used to continue their escape to Kempton Park taxi rank.

At the rank, they left the security vehicle and jumped into a taxi. They are still at large.

The woman was transported to hospital and is stable, but the young man died on the scene.

Louw was allegedly an employee at Mercedes-Benz East Rand, in Boksburg.

The police are investigating cases of murder and hijacking.

– Caxton News Service