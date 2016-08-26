KZN fisherman reels in body of drowned teen

The body of 19-year-old teenager Rylan Blaze Moses, who drowned in Umdloti last Sunday, has been found, the North Coast Courier.

‘I jumped in and grabbed him by his shorts, but the weight pulled me in deeper.’

Fisherman Amith Sewsunker discovered the body of the young man near Seabelle in La Mercy on Friday morning.

“I was just about to cast when I saw a body floating about 10 metres from the shore. I jumped in and grabbed him by his shorts, but the weight pulled me in deeper. I waited for the second wave and floated back to shore with the body. It was a sad discovery, but we can not leave anyone out there,” said Sewsunker.

The body was recovered by IPSS Medical Rescue and the police search and rescue unit.

“The teen’s family identified and confirmed that it was the missing teen,” said IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst.

The teen, who was visiting for the weekend from Johannesburg, went for a swim with his friend, Gerhard Moist, at an unmanned beach when they got into trouble.

His friend was saved by the lifeguards, but Rylan disappeared in the water and was swept out.

His uncle Jolan Naidoo said the body would be transported to Johannesburg for the memorial service.

“He was a wonderful child,” said Naidoo.

– Caxton News Service