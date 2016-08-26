menu
National 26.8.2016 03:28 pm

KZN fisherman reels in body of drowned teen

Elana Geist
The recovered body has been identified as the missing drowning victim from Umdloti. Photo: IPSS Medical Rescue

The recovered body has been identified as the missing drowning victim from Umdloti. Photo: IPSS Medical Rescue

A fisherman recovered the body of a drowning victim rescue teams have been looking for since Sunday.

The body of 19-year-old teenager Rylan Blaze Moses, who drowned in Umdloti last Sunday, has been found, the North Coast Courier.

‘I jumped in and grabbed him by his shorts, but the weight pulled me in deeper.’

Fisherman Amith Sewsunker discovered the body of the young man near Seabelle in La Mercy on Friday morning.

“I was just about to cast when I saw a body floating about 10 metres from the shore. I jumped in and grabbed him by his shorts, but the weight pulled me in deeper. I waited for the second wave and floated back to shore with the body. It was a sad discovery, but we can not leave anyone out there,” said Sewsunker.

The body was recovered by IPSS Medical Rescue and the police search and rescue unit.

“The teen’s family identified and confirmed that it was the missing teen,” said IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst.

The teen, who was visiting for the weekend from Johannesburg, went for a swim with his friend, Gerhard Moist, at an unmanned beach when they got into trouble.

His friend was saved by the lifeguards, but Rylan disappeared in the water and was swept out.

His uncle Jolan Naidoo said the body would be transported to Johannesburg for the memorial service.

ALSO READ: Man shot dead outside Boksburg guesthouse

“He was a wonderful child,” said Naidoo.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
KZN teenager drowns in Ncandu River 24.8.2016
Nine in KZN court for murder, kidnapping and assault 24.8.2016
Man falls to his death from old Absa building 23.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana
Columns

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him
Celebrities

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

readers' choice

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head
National

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head

North West mom shares pic of privates on ‘school’ WhatsApp
National

North West mom shares pic of privates on ‘school’ WhatsApp

Trevor Noah slams Malema, Zuma, reveals SABC turned his show down
Celebrities

Trevor Noah slams Malema, Zuma, reveals SABC turned his show down

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.