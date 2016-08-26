Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

It seems Incredible Happenings Ministries’ prophet Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s feud has escalated, with the prophet now threatening to hold a prayer service outside the SABC.

Mboro is mobilising members of his church to host a three-day service in an attempt to get the SABC to pay back his money, he revealed in an interview with Move! Magazine.

The pastor is accusing the national broadcaster of “swindling” him out of more than half a million rand in airtime that he paid to promote his church.

Mboro is apparently upset about also paying for TV airtime, with nothing being aired, and said he was given a raw deal despite making several charitable donations to the broadcaster’s social programmes with the department of education and a drive to help the elderly at Lesedi FM.

The SABC confirmed to Sunday World that they were in a dispute with Mboro and said some of the paid advertisements had violated the broadcaster’s religious broadcasting policy and thus been terminated. They said they would refund the pastor, but not for the full R536 000 he was claiming.

It seems the public broadcaster has not fulfilled its promise, and Mboro has now chosen the spiritual route to deal with the matter.

“I am organising my church members, and we will get into buses to go and pray at the SABC for three days, so that Hlaudi can pay back the money,” he told Move.

All he wants is his money and for God to help the broadcaster to stop discriminating against him and his church.

Prophet Mboro is not new to controversy and public attention. On Saturday, he made headlines after a BMW dealership congratulated him on his purchase of one of their most expensive vehicles on offer, a BMW i8, which retails for just less than R2 million, without extras, and is a hybrid petrol-electric “car of the future”.

