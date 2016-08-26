menu
New VW Tiguan adds 162kW, 176kW diesel engines

Ntsako Mthethwa
Volkswagen is set to launch its bigger and better Tiguan ini October this year | VW

Word from the manufacturer suggests that the new added engines will send power to all four wheels through VW’s seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission.

Set to hit our shores in October, the new Volkswagen Tiguan has already been made available, with the addition of two fresh engine options to the lineup in Germany.

This simply means that German customers can now have the second-generation compact crossover with a 162 kW 2.0 TSI engine, the same engine that powers the standard Golf GTI or the 2.0 TDI biturbo unit worth some 176 kW.

According to a report from Germany, the TDI engine is the most powerful  diesel engine in its segment and allows the Tiguan to see off the zero to 100 km/h sprint in just 6.5 seconds before maxing out at 228km/h.

Maximum torque, meanwhile, comes in at 500 N.m, and is available between 1 750 and 2 500 r/min. VW claims an average fuel consumption of 6.4 L/100 km for this diesel model.

VolkswagenSA hasn’t said a word yet on whether these two additional engines will be available in South Africa once the Tiguan hits our local dealership floors.

