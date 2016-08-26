menu
Babes Wodumo doesn’t know Gordhan, doesn’t have to – manager

Citizen Reporter
And this includes Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who Babes Wodumo admitted to not knowing.

“She [Babes] didn’t say she doesn’t know the minister. The problem is when you’re prominent, people will paint you with the wrong brush,” the star’s manager Mampintsha told TimesLIVE.

“On the other hand, when you are in the spotlight, people expect you to know everyone, and then if you say you don’t, it’s a problem.”

Mampintsha of Big Nuz fame is Babes’ manager and largely responsible for her hit, Wololo. He defended his protégé, adding people were just jealous of her.

The young hitmaker was interviewed on Dj Sbu’s radio show this morning, and when asked if she knew Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, she said no. This led to criticism on Twitter, but some retorted by asking if Gordhan knew who Babes was.

