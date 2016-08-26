Babes Wodumo doesn’t know Gordhan, doesn’t have to – manager

“She [Babes] didn’t say she doesn’t know the minister. The problem is when you’re prominent, people will paint you with the wrong brush,” the star’s manager Mampintsha told TimesLIVE.

“On the other hand, when you are in the spotlight, people expect you to know everyone, and then if you say you don’t, it’s a problem.”

Mampintsha of Big Nuz fame is Babes’ manager and largely responsible for her hit, Wololo. He defended his protégé, adding people were just jealous of her.

The young hitmaker was interviewed on Dj Sbu’s radio show this morning, and when asked if she knew Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, she said no. This led to criticism on Twitter, but some retorted by asking if Gordhan knew who Babes was.

Babes Wodumo is providing decisive leadership in these confusing times. Let her do her job. — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) August 26, 2016

The most important question here is does Pravin Gordhan know Babes Wodumo 🤔 ? Does he know she's the key to making the Rand strong again? — Karabo Mokgoko (@Kay_Angel) August 26, 2016

Babes Wodumo just wants to dance. I don't understand why you would dislike her — Trev (@Tokyo_Trev) August 26, 2016

This Babes Wodumo situation got me thinking… How has knowing who Pravin is changed my life for the better… pic.twitter.com/k6250G6N8X — Msuthu (@AceMsuthu) August 26, 2016