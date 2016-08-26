menu
Police launch manhunt after Buccleuch shootout

CNS reporter
The scene of the shootout in Buccleuch earlier today. Picture: Sandton Chronicle.

The shootout took place between suspects and guards escorting a truck of electronics on Old Pretoria Main Road in Buccleuch.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in a shootout in Buccleuch, Sandton, on Friday, the Sandton Chronicle reports.

The shootout took place between suspects and guards escorting a truck of electronics on the corner of Old Pretoria Main Road and Beatty Street in Buccleuch at 12pm. The attempted robbery and hijacking was foiled, and nothing was stolen from the truck.

The operations manager of Ye-Sizwe Security, who wished to remain anonymous, said one guard was shot and taken to the nearest medical facility.

He said there were six suspects armed with R5 rifles and 9mm pistols who attempted to hijack the truck.

Police are currently doing a sweep of the area.

Caxton News Service

 

 

