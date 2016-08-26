Police launch manhunt after Buccleuch shootout

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in a shootout in Buccleuch, Sandton, on Friday, the Sandton Chronicle reports.

The shootout took place between suspects and guards escorting a truck of electronics on the corner of Old Pretoria Main Road and Beatty Street in Buccleuch at 12pm. The attempted robbery and hijacking was foiled, and nothing was stolen from the truck.

The operations manager of Ye-Sizwe Security, who wished to remain anonymous, said one guard was shot and taken to the nearest medical facility.

He said there were six suspects armed with R5 rifles and 9mm pistols who attempted to hijack the truck.

Police are currently doing a sweep of the area.

#sapsGP Manhunt launched for suspects after an attempted robbery & shooting incident at c/o Old Pta & Beatty Streets at about 12:00 today ME — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 26, 2016

#sapsGP Guards escorting a truck from ORTIA were confronted by suspects, shootout ensued – 1 guard injured. Nothing taken from the truck. ME — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 26, 2016

#sapsGP 2 Rifles & a pistol were found at the scene. 3 vehicles, a VW Polo , Mercedes Benz & VW Caddy were used as getaway vehicles. ME — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 26, 2016

– Caxton News Service