Chiefs and Sundowns in tussle over Ngcongca’s signature

The Bafana Bafana defender is currently a free agent after terminating his contract with Belgium side Genk after a fallout with the club coach.

Chiefs and Sundowns are trying to sign Ngcongca, but Sundowns are believed to be the favourites to land him.

Ngcongca’s agent, Mike Makaab, could not confirm nor deny that he was talking to Chiefs and Sundowns about Ngcongca.

“I can only confirm that we’re speaking to clubs in South Africa and in Europe about Ngcongca. At this stage it looks more likely that he’ll play here in the PSL, but you never know, ey,” Makaab told Phakaaathi.

“We hope to finalise Anele’s future in the next couple of days. I think by Monday or Tuesday, we’ll know where he’s going.”