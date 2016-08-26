menu
Police issue N2 smash-and-grab warning

Shiraz Habbib
smash-and-grab attempt on the N2 off-ramp, near the M41 going towards Gateway

mash-and-grab attempt on the N2 off-ramp, near the M41 going towards Gateway

The warning comes after an attempted smash-and-grab on the N2 off-ramp

Durban North police have warned motorists to avoid leaving valuables in plain sight on the front seat.

This after an attempted smash-and-grab on the N2 off-ramp, near the M41 (going towards Gateway), Northglen News reports.

According police spokesperson Captain Raymond Deokaran, the incident occurred at about 9pm on Tuesday night.

“The driver noticed a man walking past her passenger side window, he then rushed at the vehicle, shattering the window and damaging the side mirror, fortunately she was able to get away,” he said.

smash and grab

smash and grab

This is the second incident in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Pretoria smash-and-grab suspect shot dead

Last year 20 incidents were reported in that area, but police said the thieves had moved on because of the construction currently under way at the intersection.

“We’ve noticed it’s happening late at night when the construction workers have left.

“In the last incident, a woman lost her Note 5 Galaxy phone and a large amount of cash,” he said.

“We are again appealing to motorists not to leave goods lying on the seats of their cars and to be extremely vigilant when driving through the area. Car floors and seats are not good places to leave items,” he warned.

The video below shows how quickly a smash-and-grab can occur:

Caxton News Service.

