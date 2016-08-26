menu
National 26.8.2016 04:31 pm

Botswana to import goats from Namibia

ANA
Image courtesy stock.xchng

Image courtesy stock.xchng

Instead, they said, farmers were reluctant to sell to government because at P700 a goat, the buying price was too low.

Botswana would soon import at least 400 goats from neighbouring Namibia to make up for a nationwide shortage of animals required to support the LIMID programme.

LIMID is a government-driven poverty eradication programme centred on supporting livestock farmers through the provision of help in animal husbandry, fodder support, water development, poultry and poultry abattoir development, small stock (sheep and goat) production as well as chicken and guinea fowl farming.

Animal Production Department Head Bakang Keinyatse said government decided to import the goats from Namibia after being overwhelmed with applications from citizens who wanted to join the goat-rearing component of the poverty-eradication programme.

He said the goats would be imported straight from Namibia and delivered to a government quarantine facility, where they will be subjected to health checks and observation prior to delivery to the beneficiaries. He said the government was busy renovating the quarantine farms, and deliveries would begin as soon the work is over.

However, he did not give the total number of goats that would be bought from Namibia and whether the import deal covered the duration of the 10-year lifespan of the national poverty-eradication programme.

Some farmers opposed to the importation of Namibian goats have dismissed assertions that there is a local shortage of goats.

Instead, they said farmers were reluctant to sell to government because at P700 a goat, the buying price was too low.

They have since called for a price increase of up to P1 000 a goat to entice farmers to sell. Local councillors said the farmers were also reluctant to sell to government because the payments were often delayed by bureaucracy.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
New VW Tiguan adds 162kW, 176kW diesel engines 26.8.2016
Man gets 25 years for raping woman with mental illness 26.8.2016
Boks need to be better – skipper 26.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him
Celebrities

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

Is Jali on his way back to Pirates?
Phakaaathi

Is Jali on his way back to Pirates?

readers' choice

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head
National

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

Open letter to that British loser who moaned about Caster
Talking Point

Open letter to that British loser who moaned about Caster

North West mom shares pic of privates on ‘school’ WhatsApp
National

North West mom shares pic of privates on ‘school’ WhatsApp

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.