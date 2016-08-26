MTN sponsoring Cassper’s Fill Up Orlando Stadium concert

Cellular giant MTN on Friday confirmed that it is sponsoring Refiloe “Cassper Nyovest” Phoolo’s Fill Up Orlando Stadium concert set to take place on October 29.

MTN said it was pleased to be the headline sponsor of the event, though it refused to disclose just how much it would be spending on this historic event reports Sowetan.

Cassper took to Twitter to share the great news: “It’s not everyday a corporate company gets behind the dream of an African black child and genuinely help him/her. Ayeye MTN Ayeye!!!”

Initially, the Mama I Made It hit maker had said it would cost him R25 million to fill up Orlando Stadium.

At the time he, said was still struggling to get sponsors after he successfully filled the Coca-Cola Dome, the first South African artist to do so.

“I did this with my own money last year and was helped by my businessmen friends and some of the brands like BP and AG Mobile pitched in and helped me, but the majority … I lost like R3.2 million of my own money, doing this, to show brands that this is what we could do.”

“If you’re watching this and you know an investor or you’re an investor, I need 25, you can come with five, it’s fine, it will help us.”

It seems Cassper’s plea did not fall on deaf ear as MTN will be sponsoring the event.

Congratulations Cassper!