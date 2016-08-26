menu
National 26.8.2016 04:56 pm

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife loses marine mandate

Judi Davis
For many years Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has monitored onshore and offshore fishing. Now its contract has not been renewed. Picture: South Coast Herald.

For many years Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has monitored onshore and offshore fishing. Now its contract has not been renewed. Picture: South Coast Herald.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s contract to protect the marine resources has not been renewed.

In spite of its good track record and its many years of experience, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has lost its mandate to protect KwaZulu-Natal’s marine resources, reports the South Coast Herald.

Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambe confirmed that his organisation’s contract with the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Daff) to act as the department’s agency in this regard, was not renewed at the end of July 2016. The decision not to renew it was taken by Daff, he said.

When asked why the contract was cancelled, Daff spokesman Palesa Mokomele simply said that it had come to an end on July 31 this year.

If the matter had been discussed with the provincial portfolio committee before the decision to end the mandate was taken, she was not aware of it, she said.

For many years, well-trained Ezemvelo officials have kept fishermen on their toes, monitoring onshore and offshore fishing, checking the harvesting of shad, crayfish and other species and keeping an eye on the activities of ski-boats and other fishing vessels.

ALSO READ: Richards Bay gill net fish poachers nabbed

Ezemvelo has also been very involved in marine conservation education projects.

When asked what agency was going to take over the marine conservancy policing and educational duties, Mokomele only said that Daff was mandated to ensure sustainable utilisation of marine living resources.

Regarding the management of the Marine Protected Areas once they had all been promulgated, Mokomele explained that this was a Department of Environmental Affairs competency.

ALSO READ: Marine litter ‘fastest growing threat to health of world’s oceans’

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Camper survives hyena mauling 8.3.2016
‘Air shepherds’ to help protect rhinos 1.3.2016
22 new Marine Protected Areas set to be implimented 10.2.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana
Columns

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him
Celebrities

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

readers' choice

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head
National

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head

North West mom shares pic of privates on ‘school’ WhatsApp
National

North West mom shares pic of privates on ‘school’ WhatsApp

Trevor Noah slams Malema, Zuma, reveals SABC turned his show down
Celebrities

Trevor Noah slams Malema, Zuma, reveals SABC turned his show down

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.