Cardiff City release Dikgacoi

In a statement released by the Blue Birds, the club thanked the 31-year-old South African international for his contribution.

Here is the club statement:

“Cardiff City can confirm that Kagisho Dikgacoi’s contract with the club has been terminated by mutual agreement. The player leaves Cardiff City with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Kagisho for his contribution and wish him the very best for his future.”

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in signing the former Golden Arrows midfielder.