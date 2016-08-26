menu
Sport 26.8.2016 04:58 pm

Cardiff City release Dikgacoi

Khaya Ndubane
Kagisho Dikgacoi, Cardiff City

English Championship side Cardiff City has confirmed that Kagisho Dikgacoi’s contract with the club has been terminated by mutual agreement.

In a statement released by the Blue Birds, the club thanked the 31-year-old South African international for his contribution.

Here is the club statement:

“Cardiff City can confirm that Kagisho Dikgacoi’s contract with the club has been terminated by mutual agreement. The player leaves Cardiff City with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Kagisho for his contribution and wish him the very best for his future.”

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in signing the former Golden Arrows midfielder.

