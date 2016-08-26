Live report: Lions take on Boland Cavaliers

The Citizen reporter Rudolph Jacobs will be giving us a live update of the Currie Cup clash between the Lions and Boland in the Twitter widget below.

Tweets about #LIOVBOL from:jacobs_rudolph



The Lions go into their Currie Cup game on Friday night at Ellis Park against Boland desperate to make amends for their 30-24 loss to Griquas last weekend in Kimberley.

Lions coach Johan Ackerman this week made 12 changes to the side and the recall of fullback Andries Coetzee and flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff will restore some experience in the side.

The only players in the starting lineup who have been retained are centre Howard Mnisi who takes over the captaincy from scrumhalf Ross Cronje, flank Steph de Wit, wing Anthony Volmink and Ruan Ackermann, who has been moved from No. 8 to lock.

Players who have been left out of the match-23 entirely include prop Jacques van Rooyen, wing Courtnall Skosan, flyhalf Jaco van der Walt, centre Stokkie Hanekom, hooker Akker van der Merwe and locks Lourens Erasmus and MB Lusaseni.

Golden Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Selom Gavor, 13 Jacques Nel, 12 Howard Mnisi (captain), 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Dillon Smit, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Victor Sekekete, 6 Steph de Wit, 5 Martin Muller, 4 Ruan Ackermann, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Bobby de Wee, 19 Cyle Brink, 20 Ross Cronje, 21 Koch Marx, 22 JW Bell