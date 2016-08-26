Hospitalised Tutu is ‘on the mend’

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who was hospitalised on Wednesday, “is on the mend”.

In a statement, the Arch’s family said in the first 48 hours he had responded well to treatment for a recurring infection.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille even stopped in to check up on the 84-year-old’s treatment.

His daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe said that her father expressed his deepest gratitude to all who had sent love and prayers since his admission to hospital.

She said he was being cared for by an amazing team of doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

He was “very conscious of how fortunate he was, thanks to the generosity of his medical team, to be able to receive first-class treatment not available to most South Africans”.