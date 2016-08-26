Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine

According to Power FM, an SA Institute for Drug Free Sport statement said that Ntshumayelo “confessed evidence that he did take three lines of cocaine at a party and that he was influenced by friends to take cocaine and as a result committed a mistake”.

“The athlete further confessed that he did take the substance three days prior to the date he was tested. The athlete further testified that he took the substance knowing that it was cocaine and that it was a banned substance.”

Ntshumayelo tested positive for cocaine following a routine drug test after an Absa Premiership match between Pirates and Platinum Stars on January 9.

He has 21 days to appeal the sentence, from the day it was handed down, which was Tuesday.