Rantie signs for Turkish club

Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie has signed a two-year deal with Turkish side Genclerbirligi after passing a medical at the club on Friday.

The 25 year-old had fallen out of favour at English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth and was dropped from the first team squad in February.

He made just three substitute appearances for Bournemouth in the whole of the 2015/16 league campaign.

“Our new transfer Anthony Tokelo Rantie passed health checks at the Acibadem Hospital in Ankar,” read an article on the Genclerbirligi website.

Bournemouth announced on their official website that Rantie had moved for an “undisclosed fee.”

Rantie joins his new side just one game into the Turkish Super League season. He is part of the Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritania in Nelspruit on September 2 and the Nelson Mandela Challenge against Egypt on September 6.