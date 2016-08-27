Super Rugby format needs a shake-up

If you put emotions aside, it would make sense for the organisers of Super Rugby to cut the current 18-team format.

A report yesterday revealed the governing body, Sanzaar, were considering changes to the current model after adding new sides from Japan, Argentina and South Africa this year. One option is to cut an Australian and SA side – the most sensible option if you look at how the resources in both those countries were stretched this season.

Based on this year’s standings it would mean the Force and Southern Kings would fall out. Both teams only managed two wins in 15 matches. Only Japanese rookies, the Sunwolves, with just one win, were below them on the combined log.

Other options include dropping two SA teams – a harsh move as the fifth-placed SA team, the Cheetahs, have shone in previous tournaments. Yet another model involves expanding the tournament which would only further dilute the talent on show.

It might be all speculation for now, but the current format certainly needs a shake-up.