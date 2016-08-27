Msimanga’s priorities: Job creation and better services

Msimanga said they had the enormous task of turning around the city.

“Getting the finances right, creating jobs, delivering better services, and cutting corruption will form the core mandate of the mayor’s new team,” he said.

The mayoral committee members are MMC for infrastructure Darryl Moss, MMC for economic development Randall Williams, MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkugube, MMC for agriculture and environment Mike Mkhari, MMC for human settlements Mandla Nkomo, MMC for SRAC Ntsiki Mokhotho, MMC for health and social development Sakkie du Plooy (FF+), MMC for community safety Derek Kissundooth (ACDP), MMC for finance Mari-Lise Fourie and MMC for corporate services Cilliers Brink.

“I held a series of interviews, consultations and discussions over the past six days to decide on these appointment and I have high expectations for the team selected,” Msimanga said.

His team was ready to serve the people and bring about the changes Tshwane needs, he added. Nkomo said one of the big challenges he is facing is land invasions and illegal occupation of houses.

“We need to understand sometimes people are so desperate to have their own places. “We are going to make sure we formalise informal settlements by providing basic services, such as electricity and water. “We are aware of the huge demand for houses and we will provide at least 30 000 houses per year,” Nkomo said.

He said one of his first jobs was to ensure that empty houses, such as the ones in Mamelodi and Nellmapius, were occupied by their rightful owners as soon as possible. Du Plooy said one of his first challenges involved children and senior citizens in the city. He said the clinics in communities were also a focus point.

“We have to make sure they are in good working condition. “We need medicine and we have to make sure our personnel are competent. “If there are any signs of corruption we will do away with it. “We must use the taxpayers’ money for what it is intended,” Du Plooy said.