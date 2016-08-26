Blow by blow: Chiefs vs CT City

– full time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Cape Town City
– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played
– 89′ Mphahlele and Modiba clash while challenging for the ball, both players are ready to continue
– 87′ Twala hits the goal posts and out for a goal kick to City
– 86′ Manqele’s shot on target is ounched away by Walters
– 85′ Modiba is booked for time wasting
– 83′ Walters is booked for time wasting
– 82′ Walters makes a good save to deny Letlotlo a goal
– 80′ Chiefs increasing the tempo as they look to get a goal
– 78′ Walters makes a save
– 77′ throw in for Chiefs
– 75′ Jayiya is booked for time wasting
– 72′ corner kick to Chiefs
– 71′ Twala’s shot goes over the goal posts
– 70′ the ball in played back to Chiefs defenders
– 68′ free kick to Chiefs outside the panalty box
– 66′ goalkick to City
– 64′ Chirambandare is replaced by Ekstein
– 62′ throw in for City
– 61′ Manqele lose the ball in the final third
– 58′ Ngoma relaces the injured Manyama
– 49′ Manqele come on for Parker
second half in underway
Half Time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Cape Town City
– 44′ 2 minutes of added time will be played
– 38′ Chiefs recovers quickly from Mphahlele’s error to get the ball away from Manyama
– 32’ Modiba almost puts the ball past his goalkeeper
– 25′ Chiefs putting the pressure on City at the moment
– 7′ Goal! Sim gets his first goal for City. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Cape Town City
– 5′ early save from Khune
– kickoff! The game is underway
Starting XI