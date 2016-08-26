Blow by blow: Chiefs vs CT City

– full time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Cape Town City

– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played

– 89′ Mphahlele and Modiba clash while challenging for the ball, both players are ready to continue

– 87′ Twala hits the goal posts and out for a goal kick to City

– 86′ Manqele’s shot on target is ounched away by Walters

– 85′ Modiba is booked for time wasting

– 83′ Walters is booked for time wasting

– 82′ Walters makes a good save to deny Letlotlo a goal

– 80′ Chiefs increasing the tempo as they look to get a goal

– 78′ Walters makes a save

– 77′ throw in for Chiefs

– 75′ Jayiya is booked for time wasting

– 72′ corner kick to Chiefs

– 71′ Twala’s shot goes over the goal posts

– 70′ the ball in played back to Chiefs defenders

– 68′ free kick to Chiefs outside the panalty box

– 66′ goalkick to City

– 64′ Chirambandare is replaced by Ekstein

– 62′ throw in for City

– 61′ Manqele lose the ball in the final third

– 58′ Ngoma relaces the injured Manyama

– 49′ Manqele come on for Parker

second half in underway

Half Time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Cape Town City

– 44′ 2 minutes of added time will be played

– 38′ Chiefs recovers quickly from Mphahlele’s error to get the ball away from Manyama

– 32’ Modiba almost puts the ball past his goalkeeper

– 25′ Chiefs putting the pressure on City at the moment

– 7′ Goal! Sim gets his first goal for City. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Cape Town City

– 5′ early save from Khune

– kickoff! The game is underway

Starting XI

Cape Town City: 1 Walters, 4 Kobola, 27 Gumede, 3 Rode, 12 Modiba, 23 Matsi, 7 Sim, 19 Putsche, 10 Jayiya, 8 Manyama, 45 Majoro

Kaizer Chiefs: 32 Khune, 18 Moleko, 26 Gordinho, 24 Masilela, 2 Mphahlele, 31 Katsande, 35 Baloyi, 11 Chiramadare, 7 Twala, 25 Parker, 19 Macha