Local News 26.8.2016 09:16 pm

Blow by blow: Chiefs vs CT City

Lewis Macha of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2016 Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 30, 2016 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City welcome Kaizer Chiefs to the Cape Town Stadium in the MTN 8 quaterfinal match.

– full time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Cape Town City 

– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played

– 89′ Mphahlele and Modiba clash while challenging for the ball, both players are ready to continue

– 87′ Twala hits the goal posts and out for a goal kick to City

– 86′ Manqele’s shot on target is ounched away by Walters

– 85′ Modiba is booked for time wasting

– 83′ Walters is booked for time wasting

– 82′ Walters makes a good save to deny Letlotlo a goal

– 80′ Chiefs increasing the tempo as they look to get  a goal

– 78′ Walters makes a save

– 77′ throw in for Chiefs

– 75′ Jayiya is booked for time wasting

– 72′ corner kick to Chiefs

– 71′ Twala’s shot goes over the goal posts

– 70′ the ball in played back to Chiefs defenders

– 68′ free kick to Chiefs outside the panalty box

– 66′ goalkick to City

– 64′ Chirambandare is replaced by Ekstein

– 62′ throw in for City

– 61′ Manqele lose the ball in the final third

– 58′ Ngoma relaces the injured Manyama

– 49′ Manqele come on for Parker

second half in underway

Half Time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Cape Town City 

– 44′ 2 minutes of added time will be played

– 38′ Chiefs recovers quickly from Mphahlele’s error to get the ball away from Manyama

– 32’ Modiba almost puts the ball past his goalkeeper

– 25′ Chiefs putting the pressure on City at the moment

– 7′ Goal! Sim gets his first goal for City. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Cape Town City 

– 5′ early save from Khune

– kickoff! The game is underway

Starting XI

Cape Town City: 1 Walters, 4 Kobola, 27 Gumede, 3 Rode, 12 Modiba, 23 Matsi, 7 Sim, 19 Putsche, 10 Jayiya, 8 Manyama, 45 Majoro
Kaizer Chiefs: 32 Khune, 18 Moleko, 26 Gordinho, 24 Masilela, 2 Mphahlele, 31 Katsande, 35 Baloyi, 11 Chiramadare, 7 Twala, 25 Parker, 19 Macha
