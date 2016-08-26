City send Chiefs crashing out of MTN8

Australian midfielder Matthew Sim got the only goal of the game in the 7th minute, as Steve Komphela’s side put on another poor attacking display.

The Chiefs coach made several changes from Tuesday’s 2-1 league defeat at Wits, with George Lebese, Hendrick Ekstein and George Maluleka all dropped. Lebese was not even in the squad. Zambian striker Lewis Macha got his first start, while Zimbabwean Edson Chirambadare made his Amakhosi debut. Lucky Baloyi was also given a chance to shine in central midfield.

City beat Polokwane City 2-0 in their league opener, but one of the goalscorers, Aubrey Ngoma, was dropped to the bench by Eric Tinkler. Austrian Roland Putsche made his first start for City, while captain Lebogang Manyama came in for James Brown.

Chiefs had a good chance to take the lead in the 6th minute, as Kgotso Moleko strode forward down the right, and crossed for Macha, but his header was palmed away by Shuaib Walters.

From the resultant corner, Sim headed clear and Bongolwethu Jayiya found Manyama, who returned the ball to Jayiya, flying down the right wing. His cross found Sim, who had made his way all the way into the opposition penalty area, and the Australian midfielder clipped a finish past Itumeleng Khune.

City threatened again in the 16th minute, as Manyama put Aubrey Modiba into acres of space down the left, but his cross was too close to Khune.

Chiefs’ kept possession well, but their build up play was ponderous at times. They did try and get the ball wide as much as possible, and City did well to clear a cross from William Twala in the 25th minute.

Not long after, Bernard Parker’s cross from the other wing was then also well dealt with by Tshepo Gumede.

Chiefs left back Tshepo Masilela produced a fine piece of skill to step away from Jayiya in the 32nd minute, and his cross found the chest of Modiba, who just about guided the ball into Walters’ arms.

Chiefs’ new defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele almost committed a disastrous blunder in the 38th minute, as he played a short back pass under pressure from Manyama. Khune kicked the ball against Manyama, and luckily for Chiefs it went out for a goal kick.

City came close to extending their lead on the stroke of half time, as Modiba again found acres of space down the left, and his cross found Lehohonolo Majoro, but Lorenzo Gordinho produced a fine block.

Komphela brought Edward Manqele on for Parker after the break, but it was City who threatened again in the 50th minute. Sim played a lovely ball through for Manyama, but his shot was blocked and Chiefs cleared.

In the 54th minute, Jayiya produced a brilliant piece of control to bring down a high ball, sprinted forward and smashed in a shot that Khune pushed away for a corner.

City might have scored again in the 66th minute, as Modiba found the substitute Ngoma. Ngoma’s cut back gave Putsche a fantastic chance on the edge of the box, but he steered wide.

Komphela brought on Hendrick Ekstein for Chirambadare and then Emmanuel Letlotlo for Baloyi as Chiefs pressed City back.

Manqele’s header was well saved by Walters, who then stopped a shot from the same player with five minutes left. Walters was beaten by Twala’s shot with three minutes left, but the ball hit the post and went wide.