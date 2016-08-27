menu
Cricket 27.8.2016 10:41 am

SA without Elgar & sent in to bat

Ken Borland
Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar

South Africa v New Zealand 2nd Test with no Elgar

South Africa have lost the toss and been sent in to bat and will have to do so without injured opener Dean Elgar, on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.

Elgar twisted his ankle on the boundary rope during training on the eve of the game and has been replaced by fellow left-hander Stiaan van Zyl.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock will, however, open the batting and will have to weather a green-tinged pitch and a cool morning alongside Stephen Cook.

New Zealand have named an unchanged team and will record their first series win over South Africa should they win at Centurion, following the draw in the weather-ruined first Test in Durban.

Teams

South Africa: Stephen Cook, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, JP Duminy, Stiaan van Zyl, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Dale Steyn.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

 

Related Stories
England bat first in all-important ODI 9.2.2016
Batting coach weakness apparent in SA camp – Elgar 21.1.2016
Root mastery puts England back in control at the Wanderers 16.1.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever
Africa

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana
Columns

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him
Celebrities

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him

readers' choice

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head
National

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.