SA without Elgar & sent in to bat

South Africa have lost the toss and been sent in to bat and will have to do so without injured opener Dean Elgar, on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.

Elgar twisted his ankle on the boundary rope during training on the eve of the game and has been replaced by fellow left-hander Stiaan van Zyl.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock will, however, open the batting and will have to weather a green-tinged pitch and a cool morning alongside Stephen Cook.

New Zealand have named an unchanged team and will record their first series win over South Africa should they win at Centurion, following the draw in the weather-ruined first Test in Durban.

Teams

South Africa: Stephen Cook, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, JP Duminy, Stiaan van Zyl, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Dale Steyn.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.