National 27.8.2016 11:14 am

UPDATE: Parking lot victim fights for life

Lorna Charles
Durban's parking lot victim fighting for his life.

Durban's parking lot victim fighting for his life.

Despite earlier reports confirmed police were investigating a murder after Tuesday’s armed robbery at a Durban parking lot, the victim remains in hospital fighting for his life.

Despite earlier information received from police sources that the victim of  Tuesday’s armed robbery at a Durban parking lot had died as a result of his injuries, a close source has revealed that he is in hospital fighting for his life, Berea Mail reports.

READ MORE:Elderly KZN man in ICU after cane knife attack

After a visit with the victim, the source confirmed the victim was in the high care ward of a hospital in a serious condition after undergoing an operation on Wednesday. “We are praying he makes a speedy recovery,” the source said.

We apologise for any harm caused.

– Caxton News Service.

 

