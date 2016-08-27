UPDATE: Parking lot victim fights for life

Despite earlier information received from police sources that the victim of Tuesday’s armed robbery at a Durban parking lot had died as a result of his injuries, a close source has revealed that he is in hospital fighting for his life, Berea Mail reports.

READ MORE:Elderly KZN man in ICU after cane knife attack

After a visit with the victim, the source confirmed the victim was in the high care ward of a hospital in a serious condition after undergoing an operation on Wednesday. “We are praying he makes a speedy recovery,” the source said.

We apologise for any harm caused.

– Caxton News Service.