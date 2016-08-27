Meeew! A cat cafe to open in Durban

Durban is set to get its very own cat café in the near future, said Niki Moore, founder of the animal activist group, Cats of Durban, Northglen News reports.

“It has been an idea I have had for a long time. Recently we had an international visitor at our organisation’s store where we sell cat food. He asked where he could see the cats, and when I told him that he couldn’t really visit them as they were all over he told me about the café they have in London, which inspired me to create something similar,” she explained.

The cat lover said she was in the process of trying to secure a venue from which she could launch the café.

“There is a municipal property which we are considering as well as one on The Point, but with the latter we are struggling to determine who the owner is,” she said.

According to Moore the community will be able to enjoy a library, delicious eats from a restaurant, WiFi as well as kitten therapy room.

“There are many people that live in places where they can’t keep pets, so end up feeling disconnected. At the café they can come and enjoy a cup of coffee, read a book or browse the web while a cat lies on their lap,” she said.

What’s more, she said she also hopes to facilitate school education programmes for local schools.

“There are children growing up without pets, and many are scared of cats. We hope to remedy that and also instill a sense of love and respect for animals,” she added.

The Cats of Durban volunteers facilitate sterilisations for stray and feral cats, in order to bring down the number of unwanted cats and kittens. Contact the organisation via e-mail on catsofdurban@gmail.com.

-Caxton News Service.