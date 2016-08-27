menu
National 27.8.2016 12:16 pm

Meeew! A cat cafe to open in Durban

Mariclair Smit
Cat cafe to open in Durban.

Cat cafe to open in Durban.

The Cats of Durban organisation hopes to launch the first ever cat café in Durban.

Durban is set to get its very own cat café in the near future, said Niki Moore, founder of the animal activist group, Cats of Durban, Northglen News reports.

“It has been an idea I have had for a long time. Recently we had an international visitor at our organisation’s store where we sell cat food. He asked where he could see the cats, and when I told him that he couldn’t really visit them as they were all over he told me about the café they have in London, which inspired me to create something similar,” she explained.  

The cat lover said she was in the process of trying to secure a venue from which she could launch the café.

“There is a municipal property which we are considering as well as one on The Point, but with the latter we are struggling to determine who the owner is,” she said.

According to Moore the community will be able to enjoy a library, delicious eats from a restaurant, WiFi as well as kitten therapy room.

Cats

Cats

READ MORE: Woman distraught as SPCA removes her 170 cats

“There are many people that live in places where they can’t keep pets, so end up feeling disconnected. At the café they can come and enjoy a cup of coffee, read a book or browse the web while a cat lies on their lap,” she said.

What’s more, she said she also hopes to facilitate school education programmes for local schools.

“There are children growing up without pets, and many are scared of cats. We hope to remedy that and also instill a sense of love and respect for animals,” she added.

The Cats of Durban volunteers facilitate sterilisations for stray and feral cats, in order to bring down the number of unwanted cats and kittens. Contact the organisation via e-mail on catsofdurban@gmail.com.

-Caxton News Service.

 

Related Stories
UPDATE: Parking lot victim fights for life 27.8.2016
Suspects in court over KZN family murder 22.8.2016
Tremor shakes Durban 19.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever
Africa

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana
Columns

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him
Celebrities

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him

readers' choice

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head
National

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.