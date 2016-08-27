menu
We have no interest in politics, only business, Guptas say

ANA
‘If you have evidence against us, please bring it’.

The controversial politically connected Gupta family on Saturday denied any “interest in politics”.

“We firmly believe in the rule of law and we are happy to answer to any and all allegations made against us,” the Guptas said in a statement.

“We have read media reports on News24 regarding the alleged comments by Finance Minister Gordhan to his Treasury staff about the Gupta family with deep disappointment.”

The Guptas said they had repeatedly pointed out that their family had “been a victim of a political campaign against it”. A narrative had been constructed against them, which had been perpetuated by many media titles, and that “flawed perception has become the truth in the eyes of some”.

“Meanwhile, no charge has ever been brought against us. We repeat the challenge to our detractors – if you have evidence against us, please bring it. Otherwise, please leave us alone. We have no interest in politics, only business,” the statement said.

“We remain fully committed as shareholders to ensuring that our business are run (sic) on sound business lines with all transactions being done on a transparent, arms-length basis. We hold our executives to high standards and would not hesitate to take action against any one executive who breaches our internal codes of good practice, or indeed, any regulatory, or legislative policy, procedure, or framework.

“Finally, to the media, may we plead with you to not unneccesarily position us in the middle of the current issues in our country,” the statement said.

According to media reports, Gordhan allegedly told National Treasury staff he was being targeted by the Guptas. He allegedly said the Guptas were targeting him because of the work his department had been doing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

