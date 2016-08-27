Live Report: Plat Stars vs Chippa

– 49′ Mere is booked for a challenge on Thopula

– 48′ Thopula will continue with the match after going down after a challenge

– 47′ Chippa lose the ball outside the penalty box

– 46′ offside call goes against Chippa

– second half is underway

– 45 Halftime: Platinum Stars 0-1 Chippa United

– 44′ throw in for Stars

– 43′ goal kick to Chippa

– 40′ Stars clear a cross from Chippa

– 37′ Manzini’s shot is straight at Mzimela

– 36′ Dlamini makes an easy save

– 33′ Sinne relaces the injured Botes

– 32′ Chippa’s shot on target is blocked and cleared from the box

– 30′ goal kick to Chippa United

– 28′ corner kick to Stars

– 27′ Lorch loses the ball in the box

– 25′ free kick to Chippa in the middle of the park

– 21′ throw in for Stars

– 19′ the referee’s call is in favour of Chippa outside the penalty box

– 18′ referee’s call goes agianst Stars, goalkick to Chippa

– 16′ Sali’s shot is wide at goal

– 12′ free kick to Chippa, Stars clear the ball

– 10′ Sali loses the ball in the middle of the park

– 9′ Manzini scores. Platinum Stars 0-1 Chippa United

– 5′ Dlamini makes a save

– 3′ corner kick to Stars

– 1′ ball is played back to Mzimela

– kickoff! The game is underway

Starting XI

Platinum Stars: Mzimela, Tshabalala, Nhlapo, Gumede, Mnguni, Mere, Gwabeni, Mabena, Ng’ambi, Msomi, Botes

Chippa United: Dlamini, Okwuaso, Thopala, Van Heerden, Kama, Sali, Sangweni, Mbenyane, Wambi, Lorch, Manzini