Live Report: Plat Stars vs Chippa

– 49′ Mere is booked for a challenge on Thopula
– 48′ Thopula will continue with the match after going down after a challenge
– 47′ Chippa lose the ball outside the penalty box
– 46′ offside call goes against Chippa
– second half is underway
– 45 Halftime: Platinum Stars 0-1 Chippa United
– 44′ throw in for Stars
– 43′ goal kick to Chippa
– 40′ Stars clear a cross from Chippa
– 37′ Manzini’s shot is straight at Mzimela
– 36′ Dlamini makes an easy save
– 33′ Sinne relaces the injured Botes
– 32′ Chippa’s shot on target is blocked and cleared from the box
– 30′ goal kick to Chippa United
– 28′ corner kick to Stars
– 27′ Lorch loses the ball in the box
– 25′ free kick to Chippa in the middle of the park
– 21′ throw in for Stars
– 19′ the referee’s call is in favour of Chippa outside the penalty box
– 18′ referee’s call goes agianst Stars, goalkick to Chippa
– 16′ Sali’s shot is wide at goal
– 12′ free kick to Chippa, Stars clear the ball
– 10′ Sali loses the ball in the middle of the park
– 9′ Manzini scores. Platinum Stars 0-1 Chippa United
– 5′ Dlamini makes a save
– 3′ corner kick to Stars
– 1′ ball is played back to Mzimela
– kickoff! The game is underway
Starting XI
Platinum Stars: Mzimela, Tshabalala, Nhlapo, Gumede, Mnguni, Mere, Gwabeni, Mabena, Ng’ambi, Msomi, Botes
Chippa United: Dlamini, Okwuaso, Thopala, Van Heerden, Kama, Sali, Sangweni, Mbenyane, Wambi, Lorch, Manzini