menu
Africa 27.8.2016 03:09 pm

Alleged ANC corruption in Prasa must be criminally investigated, says DA

ANA
Chairperson of the PRASA Board of Control, Popo Molefe

Chairperson of the PRASA Board of Control, Popo Molefe

Zero tolerance to corruption at all times

The Democratic Alliance will be studying an affidavit filed by Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) chairman Popo Molefe with the aim of laying criminal charges against those implicated in the latest allegations of corruption at the entity.

It was reported on Friday that this affidavit contained allegations that the African National Congress and Prasa officials were the beneficiaries of a bribe in order for Swifambo Rail Leasing to secure the controversial Afro4000 Locomotive tender, DA spokesman Manny de Freitas said.

This would be in contravention of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act, he said.

This follows Transport Minister Dipuo Peters’s instruction to discontinue an independent investigation into tender irregularities at Prasa which was required as remedial action by the public protector. In the context of these latest developments, this conduct was even more telling.

“The ANC’s alleged involvement in this corruption reveals yet again that the party has changed. It is more concerned with putting a politically connected elite first, and the best interests of the people last.

“Corruption steals opportunities, creates unfairness, damages our economy, and hinders service delivery.

The DA will not rest until this matter is fully investigated and action taken against all those implicated, including the ANC.

There must be zero tolerance to corruption at all times,” De Freitas said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Msimanga’s priorities: Job creation and better services 27.8.2016
Dipuo Peters denies stopping probe into irregularities at Prasa 25.8.2016
I won’t tolerate corruption, Mashaba tells city employees 25.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever
Africa

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana
Columns

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him
Celebrities

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him

readers' choice

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head
National

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.