menu
World 27.8.2016 03:28 pm

Tunisia sows in the youngest premier since independence

AFP
New Prime Minister for Tunisia,Youssef Chahed.

New Prime Minister for Tunisia,Youssef Chahed.

Chahed, at 40, is the country’s youngest prime minister since independence from France in 1956.

Tunisia’s new Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and members of his cabinet were sworn in on Saturday, the presidency said, after approval from parliament.

The prime minister and his 26 ministers swore to “work devotedly for the good of Tunisia” and to “respect its constitution and laws”, it said.

Chahed, at 40, is the country’s youngest prime minister since independence from France in 1956.

He is also the seventh premier in less than six years since the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Parliament late Friday approved the cabinet line-up, with 168 out 195 lawmakers who attended the session voting in favour, 22 against and five abstaining.

The new cabinet will take up office on Monday after a hand-over ceremony from former premier Habib Essid.

Chahed was appointed by President Beji Caid Essebsi early this month after lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence in Essid’s government following just 18 months in office.

The new prime minister is a member of the president’s Nidaa Tounes party and a liberal who was local affairs minister before his nomination.

He and his cabinet — which includes women, “young” ministers, three members of the Islamist Ennahda party and several independents — will have to tackle pressing economic and security challenges.

While Tunisia is considered a rare success story of the Arab Spring, the authorities have failed to resolve the issues of poverty, unemployment, regional disparities and corruption that preceded Ben Ali’s fall.

The North African country in January witnessed its worst social unrest since the 2011 uprising.

Tunisia has also been rocked by a wave of jihadist attacks, including two that killed dozens of foreign tourists last year.

kl/ah/hkb

© 1994-2016 Agence France-Presse

Related Stories
SA crash out of FUTSAL tournament 20.4.2016
Tunisia lead Niger at half-time 26.1.2016
Blow by blow – Niger vs Tunisia 26.1.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever
Africa

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana
Columns

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him
Celebrities

‘Pravin Gordhan?’ Babes Wodumo’s never heard of him

readers' choice

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head
National

ANCYL’s Mcebo Dlamini: We call for Zuma’s head

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.