National 27.8.2016 03:52 pm

BREAKING NEWS: Gauteng man pays with fraudulent cheque in Tzaneen

Bertus de Bruyn
A 26 year old man was arrested in Tzaneen for fraud.

According to the Lt. Col Moatshe Ngoepe, the 26 year old man purchased six laptops at a computer shop in Tzaneen by depositing a fraudulent cheque into the account of the seller, Letaba Herald reports.

The suspect send an sms stating that the money was transferred via an EFT bank payment to the shops bank account.

The seller become suspicious and called the police.

READ MORE: Jobless chef in jail over stolen cheque

A trap was setup by the Tzaneen police Tekkie Squad led by Station Commander Brig. Thomas Shingange.

‘The suspect sent a courier vehicle to collect the laptops on his behalf. He later went to go and collect the laptops at the delivery point were he was then arrested,’ Ngoepe said.

The suspect will appear before the Magistrate Court on Monday on charges of fraud.

Police investigations are continuing.

– Caxton News Service.

