menu
World 27.8.2016 04:57 pm

May to trigger EU pull-out ‘without parliamentary vote’

AFP
10 Downing street

10 Downing street

May’s government already faces a legal challenge to stop it beginning the process of leaving the EU without an act of parliament

Prime Minister Theresa May wants to trigger Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union without a vote in parliament beforehand, a report said Saturday.

A source in her Downing Street office said the Daily Telegraph report was speculating but added that May was “committed to delivering on the verdict the public gave” in the June referendum, when 52 percent voted for Britain to leave the EU.

May’s government already faces a legal challenge to stop it beginning the process of leaving the EU without an act of parliament.

Lawyers from the Mishcon de Reya lawfirm are poised to challenge the government in the English High Court, arguing that May cannot trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty — the legal process for leaving the bloc — without a parliamentary debate and vote authorising it to do so.

A majority of members of parliament’s lower House of Commons campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU, including May.

Once Article 50 is triggered, it would start a two-year countdown on Britain’s exit from the EU.

May has said it will not be triggered this year, the government needing time to shape Britain’s exit objectives first.

Meanwhile Gus O’Donnell, the former head of the civil service, said Brexit was not inevitable and Britain could still remain a part of a changed EU.

“It very much depends what happens to public opinion and whether the EU changes” before Britain was ready to leave, he told The Times newspaper.

“It might be that the broader, more loosely aligned group, is something that the UK is happy being a member of.”

He told BBC radio that elections in France and Germany next year meant “it is not even clear which leaders our prime minister will be negotiating with, so I don’t think there’s any great rush to do it”.

Bookmakers believe there is a one in eight chance of a second Brexit referendum before the end of 2020.

rjm/ric

© 1994-2016 Agence France-Presse

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum
Celebrities

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever
Africa

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana
Columns

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

readers' choice

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine

No 1 will go if he shirks his duty
Columns

No 1 will go if he shirks his duty

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.