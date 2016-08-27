menu
Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum

Minnie Dlamini,Khanyi Mbau and Somizi during the 2016 Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs) at iNkosi Albert Luthuli ICC on February 27, 2016 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Somizi was fuming because of a journalist he claims betrayed him and his trust.

Flamboyant choreographer, presenter and Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo took to Facebook on Friday night to express his disappointment at the way he had been characterised in the recent issue of Drum magazine.

He mentioned Drum’s journalist by name and accused him of “stooping that low” and “selling his soul” for the opportunity to publish “rubbish” in the magazine and lose Somizi as a friend.

He warned the journalist that his bosses could replace him “the minute they don’t need you” and all he had achieved was temporarily gaining points with the publication.

It appears Somizi felt “tricked” into giving an interview to Drum‘s print version without that being clear, since Somizi appears to have thought it would be only for the online publication. He also alleges that he was misquoted, evidently on the magazine’s cover, and instead of in coming across he didn’t care what his haters thought about him, he was instead characterised as saying he didn’t care what his supporters or just people in general thought too. He took huge offence that that distinction apparently being missed.

He called the Drum article “devious and malicious”.

He added that he could hang the journalist concerned’s laundry out in public, but he would not be bitter about it, but he felt “his brand” was under threat.

 

Picture: Facebook screen grab

Picture: Facebook screen grab

It seems the bridges between the two are well and truly burnt!

The Citizen has been told that all of this happened at a Donald DVD recording last week in Carnival City.

The quote on Drum‘s website that may have, in part, upset Somizi is: “I have never been the kind of person who worries about other people’s opinions.”

