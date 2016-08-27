menu
Rugby 27.8.2016 09:25 pm

Live report: Argentina vs South Africa

Rudolph Jacobs
Elton Jantjies of the Springbok Team during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Mbombela Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Elton Jantjies of the Springbok Team during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Mbombela Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

We bring you a live report of the key moments and turning points from the Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and the Pumas in Salta.

The Springboks are going into tonight’s Rugby Championship battle in Salta knowing that they are unbeaten on Argentinian soil – but after last weekend’s struggling 30-23 win in Nelspruit, a big backlash is expected from the home side.

Both teams have opted for continuity, with the Boks only making one enforced change, bringing in Vincent Koch on the tighthead after Julian Redelinghuys picked up a hamstring injury last weekend, which ruled him out of any further action for six weeks.

On the bench, Lourens Adriaanse has been added as prop cover while veteran flyhalf Morne Steyn has been brought in as possible cover for the struggling Elton Jantjies. Argentina have kept the same line-up as last week.

Related Stories
Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema 27.8.2016
Hospitalised Tutu is ‘on the mend’ 26.8.2016
Mashaba appoints professionals in Jo’burg executive 26.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum
Celebrities

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever
Africa

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana
Columns

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

readers' choice

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine

No 1 will go if he shirks his duty
Columns

No 1 will go if he shirks his duty

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest
National

WATCH: How Malema predicted Gordhan’s arrest

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.