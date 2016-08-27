Live report: Argentina vs South Africa

Tweets about #ARGvSA from:jacobs_rudolph

The Springboks are going into tonight’s Rugby Championship battle in Salta knowing that they are unbeaten on Argentinian soil – but after last weekend’s struggling 30-23 win in Nelspruit, a big backlash is expected from the home side.

Both teams have opted for continuity, with the Boks only making one enforced change, bringing in Vincent Koch on the tighthead after Julian Redelinghuys picked up a hamstring injury last weekend, which ruled him out of any further action for six weeks.

On the bench, Lourens Adriaanse has been added as prop cover while veteran flyhalf Morne Steyn has been brought in as possible cover for the struggling Elton Jantjies. Argentina have kept the same line-up as last week.