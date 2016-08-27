menu
Local News 27.8.2016 11:02 pm

Ertugral takes blame for Pirates defeat

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Orlando Pirates head coach Muhsin Ertugral and assistant coach Bradley Carnell (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates head coach Muhsin Ertugral and assistant coach Bradley Carnell (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates coach, Muhsin Ertugral has refused to blame his goalkeeper, Felipe Ovono whose blunders gifted Bidvest Wits two goals in Saturday night’s 2-1 MTN8 defeat.

Ovono’s handling was horrendous as he parried the ball back to Wits players which led to Buhlebuyeza Mkhanazi and Thulani Hlatshwayo scoring from close range.

Pirates fans ran to Twitter to rant about Ovono, who was co-incidentally put on transfer before Ertugral asked that he be given another chance.

“We can’t blame Ovono alone, he didn’t play much last season. We trust him,” said Ertugral after the game.

Ertugral also took full responsibility for the team’s overall embarassing display.

“We didn’t start very well. They were all over us. I counted at least 13 corner kicks and that is their strength. They used it and pushed us back into our own half. We didn’t follow instructions. We played against the long ball but didn’t do enough to deal with the second ball.”

Related Stories
Wits blow Pirates out of the MTN8 cup 27.8.2016
Bartlett happy with first win in NFD 27.8.2016
Blow by blow: Bidvest Wits vs Pirates 27.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates’ Ntshumayelo gets four-year ban for cocaine

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

5 PSL players caught on the wrong side of the law
Phakaaathi

5 PSL players caught on the wrong side of the law

City send Chiefs crashing out of MTN8
Phakaaathi

City send Chiefs crashing out of MTN8

Blow by blow: Bidvest Wits vs Pirates
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow: Bidvest Wits vs Pirates

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.