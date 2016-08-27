Ertugral takes blame for Pirates defeat

Ovono’s handling was horrendous as he parried the ball back to Wits players which led to Buhlebuyeza Mkhanazi and Thulani Hlatshwayo scoring from close range.

Pirates fans ran to Twitter to rant about Ovono, who was co-incidentally put on transfer before Ertugral asked that he be given another chance.

“We can’t blame Ovono alone, he didn’t play much last season. We trust him,” said Ertugral after the game.

Ertugral also took full responsibility for the team’s overall embarassing display.

“We didn’t start very well. They were all over us. I counted at least 13 corner kicks and that is their strength. They used it and pushed us back into our own half. We didn’t follow instructions. We played against the long ball but didn’t do enough to deal with the second ball.”