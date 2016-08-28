menu
National 28.8.2016 09:09 am

Supra says citizens can now call MECs directly

ANA
Premier Supra Mahupapelo| Supplied photo

Premier Supra Mahupapelo| Supplied photo

An operations centre in North West has plans to give people the chance to speak to provincial government heads directly for an hour every week.

Premier Supra Mahumapelo has on Sunday said that all 10 North West MECs will on Tuesday morning take calls and respond to issues raised by community members through the recently launched Setsokotsane operations centre.

This was one of the resolutions taken at the recent executive council (Exco) meeting, he said in a statement.

This direct community engagement approach was aimed at ensuring that issues raised through this platform received the much-needed attention of the provincial leadership.

“All MECs will from 7.30 until 8.30 in the morning be engaging community members on issues concerning their responsible departments; this as part of our concerted effort to accelerate delivery of services to the people of Bokone Bophirima [North West],” Mahumapelo said.

Exco had resolved that from next month all MECs would be available to engage with communities on this platform every second Wednesday between 7.30am and 8.30am.

The Setsokotsane operations centre was one of the communication platforms the fifth administration introduced as a way of affording citizens of North West the opportunity to raise service delivery issues at any time, with a view to eventually promote comprehensive, quality, effective, and efficient delivery of services that contributed to a self-reliant society, he said.

The centre operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and its toll-free number is 0800-111-700.

– African News Agency (ANA)

