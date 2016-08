Three people have been reported dead on Saturday afternoon after the plane they were travelling in crashed shortly after taking off from Komati Gorge Lodge, Mpumalanga.

It is unclear what exactly caused the crash. The victims are well known in the Lowveld, reports Lowvelder.

Their names are known to the newspaper, but are being withheld until certainty is obtained that their families have been informed.

Lowvelder will keep readers informed as details become available.

– Caxton News Service