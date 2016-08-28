Thandi Modise ‘slapped a cop’

National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise’s parliamentary spokesperson , Luzuko Jacobs, has dismissed reports that Modise got into a fight with a police officer in India, and even went so far as to “slap” him.

Her own spokesperson also rejected the claims as “lies”.

Parliament has instead referred to the matter as a “minor protocol misunderstanding” – however, parliamentary sources who spoke to City Press, which included an MP alleging to be a witness, told the paper that she had “slugged” one of the officers.

ALSO READ: Pigs starve to death on Thandi Modise’s farm

The incident allegedly happened last Sunday in Jaipur, India, during a Brics event.

It reportedly involved police officers shoving Modise while she was trying to leave a venue. A Russian delegation was apparently trying to pass. The officer appears not to have understood that Modise was also a dignitary.

Once a third officer apparently got involved in the shoving match, Modise allegedly slapped him “very hard on the shoulder”.