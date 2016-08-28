menu
National 28.8.2016 11:07 am

Thandi Modise ‘slapped a cop’

Citizen reporter
In an incident understood to have involved the host country later apologising to her, the parliamentary boss allegedly had enough of one officer pushing her.

National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise’s parliamentary spokesperson , Luzuko Jacobs, has dismissed reports that Modise got into a fight with a police officer in India, and even went so far as to “slap” him.

Her own spokesperson also rejected the claims as “lies”.

Parliament has instead referred to the matter as a “minor protocol misunderstanding” – however, parliamentary sources who spoke to City Press, which included an MP alleging to be a witness, told the paper that she had “slugged” one of the officers.

The incident allegedly happened last Sunday in Jaipur, India, during a Brics event.

It reportedly involved police officers shoving Modise while she was trying to leave a venue. A Russian delegation was apparently trying to pass. The officer appears not to have understood that Modise was also a dignitary.

Once a third officer apparently got involved in the shoving match, Modise allegedly slapped him “very hard on the shoulder”.

 

