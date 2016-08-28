EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues

Two of their respective parties’ most active Twitter users, Mzwandile (formerly Jimmy) Manyi, from the ANC, and the EFF’s chairperson, Advocate Dali Mpofu, have continued a now long-running argument about the EFF allegedly selling out by voting in favour of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

In doing so, the EFF allowed the DA to take charge of the hung metros of Johannesburg and Tshwane this week, something that stung the ANC badly.

Manyi has been trolling Mpofu with several tweets of disbelief that the EFF could side with the DA, a party that Manyi has previously criticised on numerous occasions as the alleged product of a merger with the New National Party – what was left of the party that introduced apartheid legislation.

Actually we have long made peace with the FACT that EFF SOLD OUT even for some its members by voting FOR the DA.@Terrezza12 @AdvDali_Mpofu — Mzwanele Manyi (@KrilaGP) August 28, 2016

Mpofu, however, has continued to hit back by pointing out that the ANC went into a coalition with the New National Party in order to take control of the Western Cape long before the EFF was even a concept. He told Manyi that he was being wilfully ignorant of this historical fact.

One user advised “Jimmy” to let it go.

EFF leader Julius Malema also made it clear earlier this week in a parliamentary debate about the elections of August 3 that he was also not amused by ANC criticism of the EFF decision to side with the DA in order to oust the ANC wherever it could.

Malema said on Tuesday: “Our people rejected the ANC. The ANC was not rejected by the EFF. The voters have rejected kleptocracy.”

On accusations that the EFF had voted for “a white party”, Malema said the ANC were the last people “to educate” the EFF on such matters, citing the fact that the ANC went into a government “of national unity” with the last apartheid government, the National Party (NP). In 1997, the country was governed by a government of national unity (GNU) under the leadership of the ANC. The GNU led by then president Nelson Mandela as president and FW De Klerk as his deputy, included ministers from the NP and Inkatha Freedom Party, among other parties.

“Now I hear people saying to us that we are voting with a white party, from the ANC. But you forget that you governed in a government of national unity … with the National Party. The murderers themselves,” said Malema.

“You even made [FW] De Klerk a vice-president. A man who presided over the genocide of black people. You gave the National Party minister of land, minister of finance, minister of mines … sitting in these benches.

“Who are you to educate us about white people when you were so prepared to embrace murderers?”

With the debate still raging on Twitter, Mpofu said that there was no party more given to “selling out” than the ANC. He said the ANC had sold out Muammar Gaddafi to Nato.

Mpofu retweeted the messages of Azania Afrika, pointing out that De Klerk had not been happy with the ANC-NNP merger.

History: When NNP merged with the ANC FW de Klerk relinquished his NNP membership, saying the party has gone too far in merging with the ANC — Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) August 28, 2016

There was also a screenshot from the ANC’s 2002 website post explaining that the ANC-NNP agreement had supposedly been to “attack poverty and racism in the Western Cape”.

What ANC posted on their website on 20th June 2002. They think we've mind of a rat https://t.co/qChfVHTu6p pic.twitter.com/ypiVPUWOsc — Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) August 28, 2016

Mpofu also retweeted a Wikipedia entry describing the political ideology of the NNP as conservative and Afrikaner nationalist, which is a far cry from the stated DA position of federalism and nonracialism.

Ultimately, Mpofu returned to a tactic that has often served him best: blunt sarcasm.