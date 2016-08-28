menu
National 28.8.2016 12:46 pm

EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues

Citizen reporter
FILE PICTURE: Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: Alaister Russell

The EFF’s Dali Mpofu has continued to remind the ANC that, when it comes to selling out, he and his party consider them the masters at it.

Two of their respective parties’ most active Twitter users, Mzwandile (formerly Jimmy) Manyi, from the ANC, and the EFF’s chairperson, Advocate Dali Mpofu, have continued a now long-running argument about the EFF allegedly selling out by voting in favour of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

In doing so, the EFF allowed the DA to take charge of the hung metros of Johannesburg and Tshwane this week, something that stung the ANC badly.

Manyi has been trolling Mpofu with several tweets of disbelief that the EFF could side with the DA, a party that Manyi has previously criticised on numerous occasions as the alleged product of a merger with the New National Party – what was left of the party that introduced apartheid legislation.

Mpofu, however, has continued to hit back by pointing out that the ANC went into a coalition with the New National Party in order to take control of the Western Cape long before the EFF was even a concept. He told Manyi that he was being wilfully ignorant of this historical fact.

One user advised “Jimmy” to let it go.

EFF leader Julius Malema also made it clear earlier this week in a parliamentary debate about the elections of August 3 that he was also not amused by ANC criticism of the EFF decision to side with the DA in order to oust the ANC wherever it could.

ALSO READ: Nats joined the ANC too … don’t forget – Mpofu

Malema said on Tuesday: “Our people rejected the ANC. The ANC was not rejected by the EFF. The voters have rejected kleptocracy.”

On accusations that the EFF had voted for “a white party”, Malema said the ANC were the last people “to educate” the EFF on such matters, citing the fact that the ANC went into a government “of national unity” with the last apartheid government, the National Party (NP). In 1997, the country was governed by a government of national unity (GNU) under the leadership of the ANC. The GNU led by then president Nelson Mandela as president and FW De Klerk as his deputy, included ministers from the NP and Inkatha Freedom Party, among other parties.

“Now I hear people saying to us that we are voting with a white party, from the ANC. But you forget that you governed in a government of national unity … with the National Party. The murderers themselves,” said Malema.

“You even made [FW] De Klerk a vice-president. A man who presided over the genocide of black people. You gave the National Party minister of land, minister of finance, minister of mines … sitting in these benches.

“Who are you to educate us about white people when you were so prepared to embrace murderers?”

ALSO READ: ANC voted for the ‘black genocide De Klerk’ – Malema

With the debate still raging on Twitter, Mpofu said that there was no party more given to “selling out” than the ANC. He said the ANC had sold out Muammar Gaddafi to Nato.

Mpofu retweeted the messages of Azania Afrika, pointing out that De Klerk had not been happy with the ANC-NNP merger.

There was also a screenshot from the ANC’s 2002 website post explaining that the ANC-NNP agreement had supposedly been to “attack poverty and racism in the Western Cape”.

Mpofu also retweeted a Wikipedia entry describing the political ideology of the NNP as conservative and Afrikaner nationalist, which is a far cry from the stated DA position of federalism and nonracialism.

Ultimately, Mpofu returned to a tactic that has often served him best: blunt sarcasm.

 

