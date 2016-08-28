Live Report: Sundowns vs SS United

– second half is underway

– half time: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 SuperSport United

– 45′ 2 minutes of added time will be played

– 44′ Nkhatha scores. Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 SuperSport United

– 43′ the ball is played back to Onyango

– 42′ Gould clears the ball

– 41′ Nkhatha replaces Grobler for United

– 40′ Sundowns clear the ball

– 36′ offside call goes against United

– 34′ Dolly sends the ball over the goal posts

– 33′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 32′ throw in for United

– 30′ Zwane’s header goes over the goal posts

– 28′ Grobler is offside

– 26′ the ball is played back to Onyango

– 24′ Tau replaces the injured Castro

– 23′ free kick to United outside the penalty box, the shot goes out for a corner kick

– 22′ Castro is carried off the field

– 21′ Kekana’s shot is wide at goal

– 19′ throw in for United

– 17′ Arendse scores. Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 SuperSport United

– 16′ corner kick to Sundowns

– 15′ goal kick to Sundowns

– 14′ corner kick to United

– 13′ Dolly’s cross is cleared

– 12′ the ball is played back to Nascimento

– 8′ goal kick to United

– 7′ Gould is booked,

– 6′ Furman’s shot is punched away by Onyango

– 5′ throw in for United

– 4′ goal kick to Sundowns

– 3′ Grobler with a late challenge on Zwane

– 3′ throw in for Sundowns

– 2′ Onyango clashes with Boxall

– kickoff! The game is underway

Both sides are looking to bounce back after suffering defeats in midweek fixtures, Sundowns falling to Enyimba in Nigeria in a Caf Champions League game while Matsatsantsa lost to PLatinum Stars in their opening game of the new season.

Starting XI

Mamelodi Sundowns: 36. Onyango, 21. Zwane, 4. Langerman, 16. Nascimento, 6. Arendse, 8. Kekana, 33. Mabunda, 7. Dolly, 11.Vilakazi, 25. Castro, 20. Billiat

SuperSport United: 30. Williams, 14. Bhasera, 4. Daniels, 29. Gould, 5. Boxall, 8. Furman, 6. Letsholonyane, 18. Morton, 13. Phala, 11. Brockie, 7. Grobler