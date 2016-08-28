Live Report: Sundowns vs SS United

– second half is underway
– half time: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 SuperSport United
– 45′ 2 minutes of added time will be played
– 44′ Nkhatha scores. Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 SuperSport United
– 43′ the ball is played back to Onyango
– 42′ Gould clears the ball
– 41′ Nkhatha replaces Grobler for United
– 40′ Sundowns clear the ball
– 36′ offside call goes against United
– 34′ Dolly sends the ball over the goal posts
– 33′ offside call goes against Sundowns
– 32′ throw in for United
– 30′ Zwane’s header goes over the goal posts
– 28′ Grobler is offside
– 26′ the ball is played back to Onyango
– 24′ Tau replaces the injured Castro
– 23′ free kick to United outside the penalty box, the shot goes out for a corner kick
– 22′ Castro is carried off the field
– 21′ Kekana’s shot is wide at goal
– 19′ throw in for United
– 17′ Arendse scores. Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 SuperSport United
– 16′ corner kick to Sundowns
– 15′ goal kick to Sundowns
– 14′ corner kick to United
– 13′ Dolly’s cross is cleared
– 12′ the ball is played back to Nascimento
– 8′ goal kick to United
– 7′ Gould is booked,
– 6′ Furman’s shot is punched away by Onyango
– 5′ throw in for United
– 4′ goal kick to Sundowns
– 3′ Grobler with a late challenge on Zwane
– 3′ throw in for Sundowns
– 2′ Onyango clashes with Boxall
– kickoff! The game is underway
Both sides are looking to bounce back after suffering defeats in midweek fixtures, Sundowns falling to Enyimba in Nigeria in a Caf Champions League game while Matsatsantsa lost to PLatinum Stars in their opening game of the new season.
Starting XI
Mamelodi Sundowns: 36. Onyango, 21. Zwane, 4. Langerman, 16. Nascimento, 6. Arendse, 8. Kekana, 33. Mabunda, 7. Dolly, 11.Vilakazi, 25. Castro, 20. Billiat
SuperSport United: 30. Williams, 14. Bhasera, 4. Daniels, 29. Gould, 5. Boxall, 8. Furman, 6. Letsholonyane, 18. Morton, 13. Phala, 11. Brockie, 7. Grobler