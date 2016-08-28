menu
Local News 28.8.2016 03:00 pm

Live Report: Sundowns vs SS United

Phakaaathi Reporter
Leonardo Castro of Sundowns celebrates with Themba Zwane and Tiyani Mabunda during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Enyimba at Lucas Moripe Stadium on June 29, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambui/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns will lock horns with SuperSport United in Pretoria at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in an MTN8 clash.

– second half is underway

– half time: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 SuperSport United

– 45′ 2 minutes of added time will be played

– 44′ Nkhatha scores. Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 SuperSport United

– 43′ the ball is played back to Onyango

– 42′ Gould clears the ball

– 41′ Nkhatha replaces Grobler for United

– 40′ Sundowns clear the ball

– 36′ offside call goes against United

– 34′ Dolly sends the ball over the goal posts

– 33′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 32′ throw in for United

– 30′ Zwane’s header goes over the goal posts

– 28′ Grobler is offside

– 26′ the ball is played back to Onyango

– 24′ Tau replaces the injured Castro

– 23′ free kick to United outside the penalty box, the shot goes out for a corner kick

– 22′ Castro is carried off the field

– 21′ Kekana’s shot is wide at goal

– 19′ throw in for United

– 17′ Arendse scores. Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 SuperSport United

– 16′ corner kick to Sundowns

– 15′ goal kick to Sundowns

– 14′ corner kick to United

– 13′ Dolly’s cross is cleared

– 12′ the ball is played back to Nascimento

– 8′ goal kick to United

– 7′ Gould is booked,

– 6′ Furman’s shot is punched away by Onyango

– 5′ throw in for United

– 4′ goal kick to Sundowns

– 3′ Grobler with a late challenge on Zwane

– 3′ throw in for Sundowns

– 2′ Onyango clashes with Boxall

– kickoff! The game is underway

Both sides are looking to bounce back after suffering defeats in midweek fixtures, Sundowns falling to Enyimba in Nigeria in a Caf Champions League game while Matsatsantsa lost to PLatinum Stars in their opening game of the new season.

Starting XI

Mamelodi Sundowns: 36. Onyango, 21. Zwane, 4. Langerman, 16. Nascimento, 6. Arendse, 8. Kekana, 33. Mabunda, 7. Dolly, 11.Vilakazi, 25. Castro, 20. Billiat

SuperSport United: 30. Williams, 14. Bhasera, 4. Daniels, 29. Gould, 5. Boxall, 8. Furman, 6. Letsholonyane, 18. Morton, 13. Phala, 11. Brockie, 7. Grobler

