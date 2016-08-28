menu
National 28.8.2016 03:30 pm

Leave Gordhan alone, says SACP

ANA
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Photo: GCIS

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Photo: GCIS

‘The real question in this matter is what did the so-called ‘rogue unit’ in Sars uncover that has made some forces so desperate to dismantle its capacity?’

The SA Communist Party (SACP) on Sunday said the politically motivated harassment of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is designed as a pretext to remove him from office and weaken the National Treasury’s struggle against corruption and corporate capture.

In a statement issued after the SACP central committee (CC) meeting in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, this weekend, the party said the CC reaffirmed the SACP’s condemnation of the Hawks’ ongoing harassment of Gordhan.

No one should be above the law, but as numerous commentators observed, the putative charges against Gordhan were a flimsy concoction without the slightest basis in law.

“They are designed as a pretext to remove comrade Gordhan from office and weaken Treasury’s struggle against corruption and corporate capture,” the SACP said.

ALSO READ: ‘Soon to be charged’ Pravin ‘prepared to die’ for Treasury

“We have noted the denial of any political involvement in this matter, but also note that after assuring comrade Gordhan that he was not a suspect, and then pausing for the local government elections, the matter is suddenly back on the table.”

Over the past decade the ANC had battled to handle effectively leadership transitions and the current harassment of Gordhan bore an uncanny resemblance to earlier events where judicial processes were used and abused for political ends.

The SACP said the most critical of all issues was getting lost in this affair. It was too often presented in the public domain as a simple stand-off between Gordhan and the Hawks. Clearly, the SA Revenue Service (Sars), like any reputable revenue service in the world, needed a financial intelligence capacity.

READ MORE: Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP

“Yes, that capacity needs to be regulated by law to prevent abuse. But the real question in this matter is what did the so-called ‘rogue unit’ in Sars uncover that has made some forces so desperate as to dismantle effective capacity in Sars, even risking South Africa’s economic wellbeing in the process?” the SACP asked.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Are you and your car ready for summer? 28.8.2016
Toyota is South Africa’s favourate car brand 28.8.2016
The Guptas might be up to tricks, says Blade 28.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP
National

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum
Celebrities

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever
Africa

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana
Columns

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

readers' choice

Argentina shock hapless Boks in Salta
Rugby

Argentina shock hapless Boks in Salta

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema
National

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

Cyril, it’s time to pick a side
Columns

Cyril, it’s time to pick a side

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time
Opinion

Open letter: Malema, you raped Khwezi a second time

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.