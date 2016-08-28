menu
RTMC warns criminal charges will follow negligent collisions

Zwane reiterated the RTMC’s call for motorists to respect the rules of the road and avoid reckless and negligent driving.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has on Sunday warned that criminal charges will be brought against motorists found to have caused collisions through negligence.

“The flagrant disregard of road rules and driver negligence are suspected in two multiple crashes that resulted in the death of six people and injury to about 65 others this weekend,” RTMC spokesman Simon Zwane said.

In the first incident, on the R617 near Underberg in Kwazulu-Natal early on Saturday morning, three people were killed and about 60 were injured when a bus, a car, and a bakkie collided. The bus and car collided head-on and the bakkie then crashed into the bus. All the occupants of the car died on the scene. The occupants of the bus and the bakkie sustained moderate to light injuries, he said.

The second incident took place on the N1 near Naboomspruit in Limpopo on Saturday evening when two cars and two bakkies were involved in a crash. “Three people died and seven others were injured. This collision occurred when one of the bakkies allegedly strayed into [the] oncoming traffic lane and crashed head-on with a sedan. The two other vehicles got involved while trying to avoid the crash,” Zwane said.

Initial information in both incidents seemed to indicate a driver left his or her lane when it was not safe to do so, thus causing a crash. Investigations were currently under way to determined the exact causes of the crashes.

“The RTMC warns that criminal charges will be brought against motorists found to have caused collisions through negligence. Charges of culpable homicide are being investigated in both incidents and the RTMC will provide expert evidence to assist the courts to come to an appropriate conclusion,” he said.
– African News Agency (ANA)

