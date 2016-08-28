menu
National 28.8.2016 07:35 pm

Two injured as sports car crashes into barrier in Durban

ANA
August 28 - A man and a woman were injured when their sports car crashed into a roadside barrier on the M13 in Dawncliff in Durban on Sunday. Photo: ER24

August 28 - A man and a woman were injured when their sports car crashed into a roadside barrier on the M13 in Dawncliff in Durban on Sunday. Photo: ER24

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and found the car in the middle of the lane, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

A man and a woman were injured when their sports car crashed into a roadside barrier on the M13 in Dawncliff in Durban, on Sunday.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and found the car in the middle of the lane, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“The male driver was found walking around the vehicle while the woman was found seated in the passenger seat. On further assessment paramedics found that both patients had sustained moderate injuries.”

Paramedics treated both patients and transported them to Hillcrest Hospital for further treatment. It was believed that the man lost control of the car, causing it to slam into the barrier, Meiring said.
– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
SACP urges ANC to convene non-elective consultative conference 28.8.2016
Century-maker Faf equips himself with patience 28.8.2016
Two killed as bakkie crashes into bridge in Sasolburg 28.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP
National

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum
Celebrities

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever
Africa

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana
Columns

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

readers' choice

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema
National

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

Argentina shock hapless Boks in Salta
Rugby

Argentina shock hapless Boks in Salta

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP
National

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP

Cyril, it’s time to pick a side
Columns

Cyril, it’s time to pick a side

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.