Two injured as sports car crashes into barrier in Durban

A man and a woman were injured when their sports car crashed into a roadside barrier on the M13 in Dawncliff in Durban, on Sunday.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and found the car in the middle of the lane, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“The male driver was found walking around the vehicle while the woman was found seated in the passenger seat. On further assessment paramedics found that both patients had sustained moderate injuries.”

Paramedics treated both patients and transported them to Hillcrest Hospital for further treatment. It was believed that the man lost control of the car, causing it to slam into the barrier, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)