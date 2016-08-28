Two killed as bakkie crashes into bridge in Sasolburg

Two men died on the R57 in Sasolburg when the bakkie they were travelling in left the road and crashed into the R59 bridge on Sunday afternoon, Free State paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene and found the wrecked vehicle in the middle of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“The bodies of the occupants, both men, were found lying a short distance away. Paramedics assessed both men and found that they had already succumbed to their multiple fatal injuries. Unfortunately, nothing more could be done for the patients and they were declared dead on [the] scene.”

It was believed that the driver lost control of the bakkie and it smashed into the bridge, ejecting both occupants, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)